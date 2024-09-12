County Ladies Football Fixtures This Weekend

The Galleon Restaurant Senior Ladies Football Championship moves into the final round of group games while there are also critical fixtures in the respective Junior competitions.

==

Friday, 13th September 2024

Senior A

Maigh Cuilinn vs Claregalway (6.45pm Maigh Cuilinn)

Senior B

Salthill/Knocknacarra vs Caltra Cuans (6.45pm the Prairie)

Dunmore MacHales vs Naomh Mhuire (7.30pm Dunmore)

Junior A

Menlough/Skehana vs Milltown (6.45pm Menlough)

Caherlistrane vs Grainne Mhaols (7.30pm Caherlistrane)

Junior B

Monivea/Abbey vs Kilkerrin/Clonberne (7pm Monivea)

==

Saturday, 14th September 2024

Senior A

Kilkerrin/Clonberne vs Corofin (6pm Clonberne)

Junior A

Claregalway vs St. Furseys (7pm Knockdoemore)

Junior D Semi-Final

Killannin vs Naomh Mhuire (1pm Headford)

==

Sunday, 15th September 2024

Junior B

Micheál Breathnach vs Mountbellew/Moylough (2pm)

Ballinasloe vs Corofin (6pm Ballinasloe)

Annaghdown vs Kilconly (6.15pm Cregg)

Junior C Semi-Final

An Spidéal vs An Cheathru Rua (1pm Páirc an Mhaimín)