County Ladies Football Championship Opening Round Fixtures Announced

Kilkerrin/Clonberne begin their Galleon Restaurant county senior A ladies football championship defence against Corofin on Saturday (9th September) from 7pm at Clonberne.

Action begins on Thursday (7th) with Claregalway vs Caltra Cuans in Knockdoemore from 8pm.

In Senior B on Saturday, Naomh Mhuire host Dunmore MacHales, and Tuam/Cortoon entertain Maigh Cuilinn.

==

The Galleon Restaurant Sponsored Club Championship Games for this coming weekend are as follows:

Senior A

Kilkerrin Clonberne vs Corofin – Sat. 9th September 7pm in Clonberne – Referee John Devlin

Claregalway vs Caltra Cuans – Thurs 7th September 8pm in Knockdoemore – Referee Frank Kinneen

Senior B

Naomh Mhuire vs Dunmore McHales – Sat 9th September 6pm in Oranmore – Referee John Donovan

Tuam Cortoon vs Maigh Cuilinn – Sat. 9th September 5pm in Tuam Stars pitch – Referee Tom Ryder

Intermediate:

Group 1

Annaghdown vs Salthill Knocknacarra – Saturday 9th September 6.30pm in Cregg – Referee Frank Kinneen

St. Brendans vs Bearna Saturday 9th September 6pm in Bearna – Referee Ronan McNulty

Group 2:

Glenamaddy Williamstown vs An Fhairche Clonbur – Friday 8 th September 8pm in Glenamaddy – Referee David Breslin

Naomh Anna Leitir Moir vs St. James – Saturday 9th September 6.30pm in Leitir Moir Referee Martin Corcoran

Junior A

Group 1

St. Furseys vs Oughterard – Saturday 9 th September at 4pm in Headford – Referee Benny Morris



Caherlistrane vs Claregalway – Saturday 9 th September in Caherlistrane 5pm – Referee Shane Curley



Group 2

Grainne Mhaols vs St. Gabriels – Saturday 9 th September 5.30pm in Letterfrack Referee Ger Cahill



Menlough Skehana vs Micheal Breathnach Saturday 9 th September 6.30pm in Menlough – Referee David Breslin



Junior B

Group 1

Annaghdown vs St. Marys – Sunday 10th September 12 noon in Annaghdown – Referee Martin Collins

Ballinasloe vs Milltown – Sunday 10th September 4pm in Ballinasloe – Referee David Cunningham

Group 2

Kilconly vs Corofin – Sunday 10th September 2pm in Kilconly – Referee Tom Ryder

Kilkerrin Clonberne vs Monivea Abbey – Sunday 10th September 10.30am in Clonberne – Referee Noel Dempsey

Junior C

Group 1

Carna Caiseal vs Mountbellew Moylough – Sunday 10th September 2pm in Carna – Referee Muiris MacGearailt

An Cheathru Rua vs An Spidéal – Saturday 9th September 6pm in An Cheathru Rua – Referee Peadar Perkins

Group 2

Glinsk vs Salthill Knocknacarra – TBC

Claregalway vs Dunmore McHales – Sunday 10th September 4pm in Knockdoemore – Referee Martin Collins

Junior D

Group 1

Naomh Mhuire vs Oilean Aran – Sunday 10th September 2pm in Oranmore – Referee Brian O’Donovan

Group 2

Loughrea vs Bearna – Sunday 10th September 2pm in Loughrea – Referee David Cunningham

Na Piarsaigh vs St. Michaels – TBC

Junior E

Group 1

Naomh Mhuire vs Gaeil na Gaillimhe – Sunday 10th September 3pm in Oranmore- Referee Brian O’Donovan

St. James vs Grainne Mhaols – Sunday 10th September 2pm in Renmore Referee Pat Hansberry

Maigh Cuilinn vs Fr. Griffins Eire Og – Sunday 10th September 11am in Maigh Cuilinn Referee Tommy Faherty

Group 2

Monivea Abbey vs St. Furseys – Monday 11th September 7pm in Monivea- Referee Noel Dempsey

Oughterard vs Corofin – Monday 11th September 7pm in Oughterard – Referee Muiris MacGearailt