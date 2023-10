County Junior 1 Hurling Final, Salthill/Knocknacarra v Ballinasloe

Share story:

Join us for the live online stream of the County Junior 1 Hurling Final between Salthill/Knocknacarra and Ballinasloe, starting at 11:45am this Sunday, with commentary provided by the dynamic duo of Sean Walsh and Cyril Farrell. The action unfolds at Pearse Stadium, so be sure to tune in.