County Intermediate Hurling Championship Match Reports

Four teams are through to the Quarter Finals of the Brooks County Intermediate Hurling Championship following the second round of games played over the weekend.

Turloughmore, Craughwell, Killimor and Abbeyknockmoy can look forward to the last eight while the battle continues to find the remaining four places with the final round to be played in two weeks time.

Intermediate Hurling Championship Group 1

Ballinderreen 2-15 Sylane 1-18

Report: John Paul O’Connell

Turloughmore 1-24 An Spideal 0-12

Report: Paul Shaughnessy

==============================

Intermediate Hurling Championship Group 2

Carnmore 4-15 Meelick/Eyrecourt 2-21

Report: Darren Kelly

Craughwell 2-20 Kilbeacanty 3-15

=============================

Intermediate Hurling Championship Group 3

Abbeyknockmoy 1-22 Castlegar 1-16

Report: Darren Kelly

Killimor 3-17 Kiltormer 0-16

Report: Tommy Devane

=============================

Intermediate Hurling Championship Group 4

Rahoon/Newcastle 1-14 Annaghdown 1-10

Report: Paul Shaughnessy