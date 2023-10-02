County Intermediate Football Quarter Finals to be played as two double headers on Saturday in Pearse Stadium and Tuam Stadium

Share story:

The details of the Peter Curran Electrical County Intermediate Football Championship Quarter Finals have been confirmed with all four games being played as two double headers on Saturday next.

Pearse Stadium will host the double header between Oileann Arann and Caltra throwing in at 2.15 followed by Monivea/Abbey and Micheal Breathnach at 4pm. The double header in Tuam Stadium will start with Kilconly and St Brendan’s at 2.30 followed by Glenamaddy and Cortoon Shamrocks at 4.15.

Details of the Senior Quarter Finals will not be known until Wednesday as there is still a preliminary quarter final to be played with Tuam Stars and Bearna scheduled to meet tomorrow night in Duggan Park at 7.45pm.