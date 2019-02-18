County Hurling Leagues Begins This Weekend

The Galway Hurling season for 2019 will get underway this Saturday with the first games in the County Hurling Leagues. In Division One, all games throw in at 3.30 with one exception that is the game between Turloughmore and Gort with that game throwing in at 2pm. The other games in Division One sees Portumna take on Kilnadeema/Leitrim, Liam mellows face Loughrea, Tommy Larkins face Cappataggle, St Thomas take on Tynagh Abbey-Duniry and Castlegar face Sarsfields. In Division Two, Craughwell take on Ballindereen, Athenry face Mullagh, Oranmore/Maree’s first game since winning the All-Ireland Intermediate Club Final sees them at home to Killimordaly, Ahascragh/Fohenagh are at home to Abbeyknockmoy, Padraig Pearses take on Ardrahan and Beagh face Clarinbridge. Division three is split into two groups. In Group one, Turloughmore takes on Annaghdown, Kilconieron plays An Spideal, Moycullen play Meelick Eyrecourt and Kilbeacanty face Killimor. In Group two, Carnmore meet Kiltormer, There is an all Roscommon game with Padraig Pearses taking on Four Roads and Kinvara are at home to Rahoon/Newcastle. On Sunday there is one game in Group two with Sylane at home to Castlegar.

Saturday 23rd February

Division 1 Hurling League

Round 1 (3.30 Except Stated)

Turloughmore v Gort (2pm)

Portumna v Kilnadeema-Leitrim

Liam Mellows v Loughrea

Tommy Larkins v Cappataggle

St Thomas v Tynagh/Abbey-Duniry

Castlegar v Sarsfields

Division 2 Hurling League

Craughwell v Ballinderreen

St Mary’s GAA Athenry v Mullagh

Oranmore-Maree v Killimordaly

Ahascragh/Fohenagh v Abbeyknockmoy

Pádraig Pearses v Ardrahan

Beagh v Clarinbridge

Division 3 Hurling League Group 1 Round 1

Turloughmore v Annaghdown

Kilconieron v An Spidéal

Moycullen v Meelick-Eyrecourt

Kilbeacanty v Killimor

Division 3 Hurling League Group 2 Round 1

Carnmore v Kiltormer

Padraig Pearses (Ros) v Four Roads

Kinvara v Rahoon-Newcastle

Sunday 24th February

Division 3 Hurling League Group 2 Round 1

Sylane v Castlegar