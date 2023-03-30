County Galway Officer Joins Army Equitation School

Second Lieutenant Raphael Lee from Headford has been commissioned to the Army Equitation School.

The commissioning ceremony was attended by the Tánaiste and Minister for Defence Micheál Martin and the Chief of Staff of the Defence Forces, Lt Gen Seán Clancy.

Second Lieutenant Lee from Headford is the son of Ray and Deirdre Lee. Before being awarded his cadetship he was educated at Presentation College Headford and worked at breaking, training and competing horses on his home farm.

In 2019, prior to joining the Defence Forces, Lee won the Showjumping Ireland Connaught Region Grand Prix League for a third year in a row.



The Army Equitation School is based at McKee Barracks in Dublin and was founded in 1926 to promote Ireland and the Irish horse.