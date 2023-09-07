Galway Bay FM

7 September 2023

~3 minutes read

County Galway Cricket Club Recieves County Award Under Texaco Support for Sport Initiative

County Galway Cricket Club Recieves County Award Under Texaco Support for Sport Initiative

County Galway Cricket Club, in Oranmore, has been chosen winners of the Galway County award in this year’s Texaco Support for Sport initiative. EUR5,000 has been presented to the club to help refurbish its ground and training facilities.

Formed in 1971, County Galway Cricket Club now has over 100 players, including 45 underage boys and girls. A multi-cultural club, its membership base includes Irish, English, Indian, Pakistan, Australian, New Zealand, Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Sri Lankan players.

Now in its third year, the Texaco Support for Sport initiative – organised by Valero Energy (Ireland) Limited, the company that markets fuel in Ireland under the Texaco brand – sees a fund of EUR130,000 set aside annually for allocation in equal amounts of EUR5,000 to successful applicants chosen on a county-by-county basis. Previous Galway winners were Tuam Rugby Football Club (2021) and Ballinasloe & District Tennis Club (2022).

Congratulating the winners, James Twohig, Director of Ireland Operations, Valero Energy (Ireland) Limited referred to what he called ‘the important contribution’ that sports clubs make within their communities and throughout Irish society as a whole. “Our initiative provides vital funding to clubs that have an important place in, and seek to enhance their contribution to, their local communities. Since its inception, we’ve distributed almost €400,000 to a wide variety of sports clubs throughout the country which has greatly helped them to continue to play an essential and positive role in their communities, something of which we are very proud,” Mr. Twohig added.

Overseeing the judging process was Texaco Support for Sport ambassador, former Irish rugby international and broadcaster, Donncha O’Callaghan. Commenting, he said, “As adjudicator, the most uplifting aspect of the Texaco Support for Sport initiative is that it gives clubs rare access to funds which are not linked to popularity, membership size or success.”

Describing the Oranmore club as ‘having a very clear vision’, he went on to add: “County Galway Cricket Club’s success in this initiative shows how focused the club is on improving facilities for its members and building on its contribution to community life”.

Entries for the 2024 Texaco Support for Sport initiative will open in the Autumn.

Members of County Galway Cricket Club, in Oranmore, pictured being presented with their €5,000 prize as winners of the 2023 Galway County award in this year’s Texaco Support for Sport initiative.
The award was presented to the club ‘to help refurbish its ground and training facilities’.
Pictured are County Galway Cricket Club president John O’Dea (centre); coach, Evelyn Maxfield; treasurer, Arun Babu; player, Rian Clohessy; and senior vice president, Jeff Smith, at the Club’s ground in Oranmore. With them are Danny Roche, Service Station Manager of Oranmore Service Station (left) and Eugene Coyne, Valero Area Sales Manager (third left).

Bray Wanderers vs Galway United (SSE Airtricity League First Division Preview with John Caulfield)

Galway United travel to Bray Wanderers this Saturday (8th September) as they try to move another step closer to the SSE Airtricity League title. The Tribe...

Over The Line's 'The Panel' (Monday, 4th September 2023)

This week’s special guests on ‘The Panel’ were Gerry Murphy, David Collins, William Davies and George McDonagh. Among the topics discuss...

Galway Duo Aifric Keogh and Fiona Murtagh Qualify for 2024 Olympics

Furbo’s Aifric Keogh and Moycullen’s Fiona Murtagh have qualified for the Paris Olympics after finishing second in the Women’s Pairs Wor...

County Ladies Football Championship Opening Round Fixtures Announced

Kilkerrin/Clonberne begin their Galleon Restaurant county senior A ladies football championship defence against Corofin on Saturday (9th September) from 7...