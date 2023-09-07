County Galway Cricket Club Recieves County Award Under Texaco Support for Sport Initiative

County Galway Cricket Club, in Oranmore, has been chosen winners of the Galway County award in this year’s Texaco Support for Sport initiative. EUR5,000 has been presented to the club to help refurbish its ground and training facilities.

Formed in 1971, County Galway Cricket Club now has over 100 players, including 45 underage boys and girls. A multi-cultural club, its membership base includes Irish, English, Indian, Pakistan, Australian, New Zealand, Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Sri Lankan players.

Now in its third year, the Texaco Support for Sport initiative – organised by Valero Energy (Ireland) Limited, the company that markets fuel in Ireland under the Texaco brand – sees a fund of EUR130,000 set aside annually for allocation in equal amounts of EUR5,000 to successful applicants chosen on a county-by-county basis. Previous Galway winners were Tuam Rugby Football Club (2021) and Ballinasloe & District Tennis Club (2022).

Congratulating the winners, James Twohig, Director of Ireland Operations, Valero Energy (Ireland) Limited referred to what he called ‘the important contribution’ that sports clubs make within their communities and throughout Irish society as a whole. “Our initiative provides vital funding to clubs that have an important place in, and seek to enhance their contribution to, their local communities. Since its inception, we’ve distributed almost €400,000 to a wide variety of sports clubs throughout the country which has greatly helped them to continue to play an essential and positive role in their communities, something of which we are very proud,” Mr. Twohig added.

Overseeing the judging process was Texaco Support for Sport ambassador, former Irish rugby international and broadcaster, Donncha O’Callaghan. Commenting, he said, “As adjudicator, the most uplifting aspect of the Texaco Support for Sport initiative is that it gives clubs rare access to funds which are not linked to popularity, membership size or success.”

Describing the Oranmore club as ‘having a very clear vision’, he went on to add: “County Galway Cricket Club’s success in this initiative shows how focused the club is on improving facilities for its members and building on its contribution to community life”.

Entries for the 2024 Texaco Support for Sport initiative will open in the Autumn.