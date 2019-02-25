County Football Leagues Begin Next Weekend

The County Football Leagues get underway on the 2nd of March with two games in Divisions One and Three. In Division One, Tuam Stars will be at home to Mountbellew/Moylough at
The Fixtures are…
County Football Leagues
02-03-2019 (Sat)
Division 1 League
Round 1
Tuam Stars 14:00 Tuam Stars v Mountbellew/Moylough
Division 3 League
Round 1
Dunmore 15:00 Dunmore McHales v Corofin
03-03-2019 (Sun)
Division 1 League
Round 1
Caherlistrane 14:00 Caherlistrane v Salthill/Knocknacarra
Killannin 14:00 Killannin v An Spideal
Division 2 League
Round 1
Oughterard 12:00 Oughterard v Claregalway
Mervue 14:00 St James v Oileann Arainn
Brownesgrove 14:00 Cortoon Shamrocks v An Cheathrú Rua
Kilconly 14:00 Kilconly v Bearna
Maigh Cuilinn 14:00 Maigh Cuilinn v Oranmore/Maree
Division 3 League
Round 1
Menlough 14:00 Menlough v Mícheál Breathnach
Clonbur 14:00 Naomh Pádraig, An Fháirche v Headford
Monivea 15:00 Monivea/Abbey v Killererin
Division 4 League
Round 1
Renvyle 14:00 Renvyle v Williamstown
Glenamaddy 14:00 Glenamaddy v Fr Griffins/Eire Og
Carna 14:00 Cárna-Caiseal v Naomh Feichín, An Clochán
Kilconnell 14:00 St Gabriels v Mountbellew/Moylough
Ballygar 14:00 St Brendans v Caltra
09-03-2019 (Sat)
Division 1 League
Round 1
Westside 11:00 St Michaels v Annaghdown
06-04-2019 (Sat)
Division 1 League
Round 1
Corofin (TBC) Corofin v Milltown
Division 3 League
Round 1
Clonberne (TBC) Kilkerrin/Clonberne v Naomh Anna, Leitir Móir