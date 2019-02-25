County Football Leagues Begin Next Weekend

The County Football Leagues get underway on the 2nd of March with two games in Divisions One and Three. In Division One, Tuam Stars will be at home to Mountbellew/Moylough at 2pm and in Division three at 3, Dunmore McHales are at home to Corofin. Sunday the 3rd sees games in all four Divisions.

The Fixtures are…

County Football Leagues

02-03-2019 (Sat)

Division 1 League

Round 1

Tuam Stars 14:00 Tuam Stars v Mountbellew/Moylough

Division 3 League

Round 1

Dunmore 15:00 Dunmore McHales v Corofin

03-03-2019 (Sun)

Division 1 League

Round 1

Caherlistrane 14:00 Caherlistrane v Salthill/Knocknacarra

Killannin 14:00 Killannin v An Spideal

Division 2 League

Round 1

Oughterard 12:00 Oughterard v Claregalway

Mervue 14:00 St James v Oileann Arainn

Brownesgrove 14:00 Cortoon Shamrocks v An Cheathrú Rua

Kilconly 14:00 Kilconly v Bearna

Maigh Cuilinn 14:00 Maigh Cuilinn v Oranmore/Maree

Division 3 League

Round 1

Menlough 14:00 Menlough v Mícheál Breathnach

Clonbur 14:00 Naomh Pádraig, An Fháirche v Headford

Monivea 15:00 Monivea/Abbey v Killererin

Division 4 League

Round 1

Renvyle 14:00 Renvyle v Williamstown

Glenamaddy 14:00 Glenamaddy v Fr Griffins/Eire Og

Carna 14:00 Cárna-Caiseal v Naomh Feichín, An Clochán

Kilconnell 14:00 St Gabriels v Mountbellew/Moylough

Ballygar 14:00 St Brendans v Caltra

09-03-2019 (Sat)

Division 1 League

Round 1

Westside 11:00 St Michaels v Annaghdown

06-04-2019 (Sat)

Division 1 League

Round 1

Corofin (TBC) Corofin v Milltown

Division 3 League

Round 1

Clonberne (TBC) Kilkerrin/Clonberne v Naomh Anna, Leitir Móir