County Divisional Leagues Reach Semi-Final Stage This Weekend

The Details of the Divisional Football League Semi-Finals have been announced. In Division One, Tuam Stars will play Claregalway on Thursday at 8pm.

The other Semi-Final between Corofin and St Michaels is scheduled for Friday.

In Division Two, Oughterard will play Claregalway at a venue to be confirmed and Annaghdown will take on Salthill/Knocknacarra with both games on Friday at 8pm.

The Division 3A Semi-Finals will be played on Sunday with Naomh Anna Leitir Mor at home to Corofin and Micheal Breathnach at home to Glenamaddy. Both of those games throw in at 1pm.

In Division 3B, the League Semi-Finals are down for decision on Friday Night at 8pm. Dunmore MacHales are at home to Kilconly and Caltra host Clifden.

Division 4A is at the Semi-Final stage with Menlough at home to Salthill/Knocknacarra at 11am and St Gabriels at home to Killererin at 1pm while Division 4B is at the Quarter Final stage. On Friday, Tuam Stars host Naomh Padraig an Fhairche at 8pm and on Sunday, Ballinasloe are at home to Maigh Cuilinn at 11am, Fr Griffins/Eire Og play Glinsk in Crestwood at 1pm and at the same time St Michael’s are at home to Loughrea.