County Community Games Team Finals Take Place This Week

The County Community Games Team Finals takes place this week in Soccer, Gaelic Football and Camogie.

The action begins tomorrow with the U12 Boys Soccer Final in Colga between Clarinbridge and Kinvara with kick off at 7pm.

On Wednesday, Knockdoemore is the venue for The Gaelic Football Finals starting with the U10 Final between Moycullen and Killannin at 6.30pm.

The U12 Girls Final between Moycullen and Skehana/Menlough throws in at 6.45pm and at 7.30, The U14 Girls Final is between Caherlistrane/Kilcoonagh and Moycullen.

The U14 Camogie Final is between Portumna and Kinvara is on Sunday the 9th of July in Ballindereen at 12 noon followed by the U11 Hurling Final between Beagh and the winners of Portumna and Ardrahan at 1pm. That Semi-Final takes place this evening.

Also on Sunday, The U12 Girls Seven a side soccer final will take place with Clarinbridge and Woodford/Tynagh meeting in Colga at a time to be confirmed.

The Connacht Community Games Finals in Draughts are on Saturday with Galway represented by Kilnadeema/Leitrim in U10 Mixed and by Kinvara in the U12, U14 and U16 Mixed competitions.