County Champions March On In Galway

Defending County Senior Football Champions Corofin made light work of Salthill/Knocknacarra in this afternoon’s Claregalway Hotel County Senior Football Quarter Final played in Pearse Stadium.

The game finished 1-18 to 0-9 in favour of the reigning County, Provincial and All-Ireland Club Champions and with the report of the game is match commentator Ollie Turner.

The Scorers

Corofin scorers: Gary Sice 0-7, Jason Leonard 0-3, Daithi Burke 1-0, Darragh Silke 0-2, Kieran Molloy 0-1, Conor Cunningham 0-1, Liam Silke 0-1, Micheal Lundy 0-1, Kieran McGrath 0-1, Dylan McHugh 0-1.

Salthill Knocknacarra scorers: Robert Finnerty 0-6, Tomo Culhane 0-2, Gearoid Armstrong 0-1