County Camogie league Finals This Weekend

Details of the County Camogie League Finals have been announced with games being played on Friday, Saturday and Tuesday.

On Friday, the Divisions Three, Four and Five Finals will take place with Duggan Park hosting a double header starting with the Division Three Final between Killimor and Ahascragh/Caltra at 6.30 followed by the Division Four Final between Tooreen and Kiltormer at 8.15. Abbeyknockmoy will take on Craughwell in the Division Five Final in Killimor throwing in at 7.30pm.

The Division Two Final will be on Saturday with Salthill/Knocknacarra facing St Thomas in Clarinbridge at 12.30 and the Division One Final will be played on Tuesday next the 9th in Duggan Park between Sarsfields and Ardrahan with the game throwing in at 7pm.