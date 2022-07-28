County Camogie League Finals Fixed For This Weekend

The details of the Senior, Intermediate and Junior Camogie League Finals for the weekend have been announced and will start with the Junior A League Final between Kilconieron and St Colmans in Turloughmore on Sunday evening at 7pm.

Bank Holiday Monday will see a Double Header of Senior League Finals in Kilbeacanty starting with the Senior B League Final between Davitts and Carnmore at 2pm followed by the Senior A League Final between Craughwell and Sarsfields at 4.

Also on Monday, Turloughmore and Shamrocks facer each other in the Junior C League Final in Craughwell at 7.15pm.

The Intermediate League Final between Abbeyknockmoy and Castlegar will be played on Tuesday in Duggan Park in Ballinasloe at 7.30 and the Junior B 15 a side final between Craughwell and Westport will be played on Thursday at a venue to be confirmed.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR