Countdown underway to Darragh Frain Memorial games between GMIT and St James GAA on November 6th

Darragh passed away in 2016 following an illness and every year since, GMIT and St James have remembered him with a series of games between the two sides. This year’s event takes place on Nov 6th 2021. The games commence at 2pm with GMIT Ladies V St. James’ Ladies Football Club followed by the men’s Gmit GAA Legends and Friends V St. James’ GAA – Galway at 3.15pm.

Then all celebrations will continue in the Harbour Hotel Galway from 6pm A Full ticket includes 3 course meal, commemorative jersey, charity donation, full nights entertainment and tickets are priced at €50.

After’s tickets are now also on sale and will allow entry from 8.30pm for music and dancing till late for €15.

John Mulligan has been speaking to Colin Canny of GMIT and Dave Henry of St James about the upcoming event.

Tickets can be bought by clicking on this link…..