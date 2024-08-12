Countdown to 99th CPBS Annual Show at CPBS Showgrounds in Clifden has Begun

The countdown to the 99th CPBS Annual Show at CPBS Showgrounds in Clifden has begun!

Connemara Pony devotees are preparing for the busiest four days of the year from Tuesday 20th to Friday 23rd August with a record breaking number of 733 entries competing at this year’s Show.

The Show officially kicks off on Tuesday with an impressive entry of 70 ponies competing in the Horse Sport Ireland sponsored Loose Jumping Classes.

Wednesday will see the in-hand ponies taking centre stage commencing with the Junior Classes.

Following the Junior Championship there will be an exceptional demonstration of Connemara Pony Carriage Driving.

On Thursday the Ridden Pony classes will feature including the skilled and elegant Side Saddle competition. Thursday afternoon will finish with the first of the Working Hunter classes.

On Friday the focus will be on the Working Hunter classes and on Friday afternoon the spotlight falls on the always electrifying Puissance competition to wrap up the Annual Show.

Events happening outside of the Show ring will include a bus tour of Connemara Pony studfarms for our guests leaving the Showgrounds at 1 o’clock on Monday 19th August. Tickets will go on sale 2 weeks before the show on the CPBS website and spaces are limited.

On Wednesday night in the Station House Hotel CPBS President, Daragh K. Ó Tuairisg will host the President’s Dinner & Awards evening. Tickets for the President’s Dinner are still available on the CPBS website for an evening celebrating the 99th Annual Show show. The CPBS is looking forward to welcoming all Connemara Pony enthusiasts at what promises to be a great few days at our biggest show yet!!