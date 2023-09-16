Countdown continues to Galway Football Association Inaugural O35’s Giving Back Charity Match

The countdown continues to a very special charity match on Thursday evening.

Footballers all over the age of 35 will be converging on Eamon Deacy Park for the Inaugural “Giving Back” Charity Match which will see teams raise money for “James Fight’s Back”.

James Hasting, who is 41 was recently diagnosed with stage four cholangiocarcinoma, which is a rare and aggressive cancer that forms in the bile ducts.

Ger Ryan and Martin Kenny joined John in the studio to talk about the game on Thursday.

The 035’s GIVING BACK charity match will take place on Thursday in Eamonn Deacy Park. Gates open at 18:30, KO at 19:30, it promises to be a great family event, with entertainment both on and off the pitch.

Gate €5 and kids go free.

For more information on the event log on to www.galwayover35s.com or follow GalwayO35s Facebook Page https://www.facebook.com/GalwayOver35s