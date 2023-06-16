Councillor Eddie Hoare is elected Mayor of Galway City

Fine Gael Councillor and former Galway Senior Footballer Eddie Hoare has been elected Mayor of Galway following yesterday’s Annual General Meeting of the City Council.

Councillor Hoare was first elected as a councillor in 2019 and at 35, is one of the youngest representatives ever to be selected as the first citizen of the city.

Non-party Councillor Donal Lyons has been elected as the Deputy Mayor. Councillor Lyons served as Mayor of Galway City on two occasions from 2001 to 2002 and 2014 to 2015.

Eddie assumes office as part of a pact involving Fine Gael, Labour, the Green Party and several Independents and immediately succeeds party colleague Clodagh Higgins in the role.

The newly elected Mayor spoke to John Mulligan immediately after his election this evening.