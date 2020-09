Cortoon Shamrocks will face Kilkerrin/Clonberne in the Claregalway Hotel County Intermediate Football Final following their win over Dunmore McHales on Sunday Afternoon in Tuam Stadium.

The game finished in a four point win for Cortoon Shamrocks on a final score of 2-9 to 0-11

Ollie Turner Reports

The Panel Lists From Today’s County Intermediate Football Semi-Final