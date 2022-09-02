Cortinthians RFC Hosting major fundraiser for IMNDA tomorrow

Tomorrow evening, Galway Corinthians RFC will host an evening of sport and enjoyment with the goal if raising much-needed funds for the Irish Motor Neurone Disease Association.

The evening will feature a game between the legends teams of both Corinthians and Galwegians at 6pm followed by music with the highlight of the night a special presentation to a true legend of Galway Corinthians and Connacht Rugby in Paddy Flynn in recognition of his many years of service to both club and province.

Patrons are asked to donate €25 and for that will get food from the Barbecue and a drink with all profits going to the IMNDA.

John Mulligan spoke to Fergal Leonard and Niall Browne of Galway Corinthians RFC who are hosting the event and to Maeve Leahy who is Head of Advocacy & Communications for the Irish Motor Neurone Disease Association.

A GoFundMe page has also been set up for those who would like to donate but cannot attend tomorrow.

To donate click on this link