Corrib RFC confirms Anthony Leifi as new Head Coach

Headford-based, Corrib Rugby is please to confirm the announcement of Anthony Leifi as its new Head Coach.

Samoan-born Leifi, 37, is a former Irish Rugby League International who took up an assistant coaching role at Corrib Rugby last season. Leifi is very much looking forward to his upcoming role as Head Coach where he will be responsible for the senior men’s squad and senior men’s development squad as well as overseeing the full rugby function at the club.

Speaking after the announcement, Leifi paid homage to the previous coach and the strong foundations that have been laid in the club. “It has been a pleasure to get to know the club and especially the lads over the past season. The developments within the club and within the senior men’s squad itself have been immense over the past couple of years under the stewardship of the previous head coach Alan Bane and I really look forward to building on that good work in the seasons to come”

Resident in the Lough Corrib area for over 12 years, Leifi puts huge emphasis on team culture and firmly believes a positive culture is the foundation of a successful team. “I want the lads to respect and trust each other both on and off the field and it’s that culture of trust and brotherhood that’s going to take the Corrib jersey to an even better place”.

Corrib Rugby has a large catchment area covering areas such as Headford, Annaghdown, Caherlistrane, Shrule, and Cong and is a rapidly-growing club. Recent ground-work enhancements are only the beginning of the exciting plans that are in the pipeline for Corrib Rugby whose facilities are located to the rear of the Presentation College in Headford.

Anthony Leifi and his coaching team will hold an information evening for Corrib men’s rugby on Thursday 16th June at 8pm and he is urging eligible players to come along. “I’m calling on all current players, ex-players, interested players, even if you’re just interested in getting fit and healthy to come along to our open evening to see what the club is about and to get a taste of what we have in store for next season. I look forward to meeting everyone there”

If you’re a male aged 18+ and interested in playing at Corrib RFC please come along to our information evening on Thursday 16th June at 8pm at Corrib RFC behind Presentation College Headford. Enquiries to 087 – 6462253.