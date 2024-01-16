Corrib Oil International Rally launched last weekend

Galway Motor Club held a well-attended and successful launch of the Corrib Oil Galway International Rally on Friday night last in the Connacht Hotel. Amongst the attendees were the Mayor of Galway City, Cllr Eddie Hoare, Cathaoirleach Galway County, Cllr Liam Caroll, as well as representatives of Corrib Oil, the Connacht Hotel and Rallying for Down Syndrome. The event was expertly compered by Michael Lyster of formerly of RTE.

Entries are still being received and the lineup for the 2024 rally suggests it could be a competitive one, with current tarmac champion Callum Devine being joined by many other former champions. Among these are Josh & Sam Moffett, Declan Boyle, Garry Jennings, Keith Cronin, Gareth MacHale and one of the most legendary of all, Austin MacHale. Austin hasn’t been out competitively in over fifteen years but is relishing the thought of getting back on the Galway stages with Brian Murphy back alongside him on the notes. “I have always liked the Galway event, the club, the people and the stages, and it will be great to get back out. I still believe we have the pace to finish in the top ten”.

Other drivers to have entered include former British Rally Champion Matt Edwards, Desi Henry, Jonny Greer and Gary Kiernan. The National section includes drivers such as Kevin Eves, Frank Kelly, Mark Alcorn and Conor Murphy. The Historics are also well supported with current Tarmac Historic Champion Duncan Williams being joined by last year’s Galway Historic Rally winner Meirion Evans, Tom Clark, Ray Breen, and local driver Ross Forde.

Galway driver Aoife Raftery is among the Rally 4 drivers in her Peugeot 208, and said “I’m delighted to start the year on my home International and honoured to be Women in Motorsport Ambassador for the Corrib Oil Galway International Rally”. Class challengers for Aoife include Casey Jay Coleman, Joseph Kelly, Ryan McHugh, Cian Caldwell and Billy Coleman Award winner for 2023 Jack Brennan. Local interest is maintained with Des Lyons, Justin Comer, David Quigley, Jonathan Folan and Richard Whelan to name but a few.