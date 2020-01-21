Corrib Oil Galway International Rally going ahead as planned

Galway Motor Club are delighted to confirm that the Corrib Oil Galway International Rally event is going to go ahead as scheduled on the 1st & 2nd February. The event currently has 65 entries to date. The club would like to thank these competitors for the support. Entries will remain open right up until the event. Entries can be made on the evo online entry system via www.shannonsportit.ie

Competitors are reminded that all fully paid entries received by the club by Friday the 24th January will be entered into a draw for a free entry which will take place on the following Monday. The rally opens the 2020 Irish Tarmac Championship main field section and is the 2nd round of the 2020 Irish Tarmac Historic Championship.

Among the top entries received to date include the Moffett siblings Sam and Josh, both of whom move to Hyundai power for 2020, while entries have also been received from Garry Jennings, Desi Henry, Donagh Kelly, Alistair Fisher, Cathan McCourt, Gareth & Jason Black, Geoffrey Dolan & Gary McNamee. Local entries to date include Pat Kelly, Tom Flaherty, Richard Whelan, David Quigley, Des Lyons, Justin Comer, Tom Cahill, John Coughlan & Frank Byrnes.