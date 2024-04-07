Corrib Celtic Wins Connacht FA Women’s Senior Cup

Corrib Celtic made history at Umbro Park in Castlebar by winning the Connacht FA Women’s Senior Cup for the first time beating Manulla 2-1.

An opening goal from Ciara Fahy was pulled back to 1-1 before Rachel Barrett, from outside the box found the top corner with what will certainly be the goal of the season.

The Full Time report from Patrick Hennelly.

After the game, Patrick spoke to winning manager Jack Barrett.

Patrick also spoke to Rachel Barrett who scored the winner for Corrib Celtic.