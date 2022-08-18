Corrib Celtic out to make history in Saturday’s FAI Women’s Intermediate Shield Final

This Saturday is an important one for Corrib Celtic as they face Terenure Rangers in the Final of the FAI Women’s Intermediate Shield.

The final will take place at Leah Victoria Park in Tullamore and will kick off at 2pm.

Celtic go into this game off the back of an excellent win over St Ita’s from Dublin in the Semi-Final, winning 7-1.

Their opponents Terenure Rangers have some experienced players but the same can be said for Celtic who have had representation in the Women’s National League and at county level.

The Corrib Celtic Manager Grainne Barrett has been speaking to John Mulligan: