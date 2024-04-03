Corrib Celtic Ladies on the verge of making history in Sunday’s Connacht Cup Final

This Sunday, Corrib Celtic will attempt to win the Connacht FA Ladies Senior Cup for the first time when they take on Manulla in Umbro Park, Castlebar (Kick off – 3pm).

Last year’s final was a classic with Salthill Devon beating Manulla 4-2 after Extra Time.

Corrib Celtic got to the final the hard way with a 3-1 win over Swinford in Swinford in the Semi-Final.

That followed wins over Ballaghaderreen from Roscommon and Yeats United of the Sligo/Leitrim League.

Ironically, the Corrib Celtic manager is a Manulla man in Jack Barrett who had a stellar career playing with the Mayo kingpins in the 90’s but has been involved with Corrib Celtic for the past number of years and is a former chairman of the club.

He spoke to John Mulligan ahead of Sunday’s decider.

The Route To The Final

Corrib Celtic:

Round One: Corrib Celtic 5 Ballaghaderreen 0

Round Two: Corrib Celtic 2 Yeats United 0

Quarter Final: Corrib Celtic 2 Cam Celtic 1

Semi Final: Corrib Celtic 3 Swinford 1 (AET)

Manulla:

Round One: Bye

Round Two: Manulla 5 Gurteen Celtic 0

Quarter Final: Manulla 4 Moyne Villa 0

Semi Final: Manulla 2 Salthill Devon 1