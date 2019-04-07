Corofin’s Kieran Molloy Is Named Club Player Of The Year

Corofin’s Kieran Molloy was last night named as the overall Footballer of the year at the AIB GAA Club Players Awards Held in Croke Park.

Ballyhale Shamrock’s Adrian Mullen was named as the overall Hurler of the Year.

Molloy was a thorn in the side of every opponent as his marauding runs were a feature of the Galway clubs march to what was impressive back to back AIB All-Ireland club football titles.

The flying wing back was earlier unveiled as one of seven Corofin players on the overall best 15 of the provincial and All-Ireland stage of the club championship.

The latest find in the club that produced the iconic Fennelly family as well as Henry Shefflin and TJ Reid, Adrian Mullen’s progress has already been tracked through his performances as a Kilkenny minor and his success with St Kieran’s College at All-Ireland level.

He established himself as a stylish half forward on the Ballyhale Shamrocks senior team in their successful run to the AIB Leinster and All-Ireland titles.

The duo received their awards from Uachtarán CLG John Horan and AIB Head of Retail Banking Denis O’Callaghan as part of a banquet to celebrate the two teams of winners.