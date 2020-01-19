Corofin Wins All-Ireland Club Title For Third Year In A Row – Commentary And Reaction

The date of January the 19th 2020 will be forever remembered in the history of Corofin GAA Club after they won the AIB All-Ireland Senior Club Football Title for an unprecedented third year in a row with a hard fought 1-12 to 0-7 win over Kilcoo in Croke Park.

Here is another chance to hear Galway Bay FM’s Commentary of that historic win. Commentators are Tommy Devane, Frank Morris and Kevin Dwyer.

John Mulligan presents…

First Half

Second Half

Level after a dramatic sixty minutes….Extra Time was needed…

Here is the First Half of Extra Time

Here is The Second Half And Post Match Reaction Immediately After The Full Time Whistle

After The Game, Corofin Manager Kevin O’Brien gave his thoughts to the media.

Corofin’s Ian Burke also spoke to the media after the game.

Teams And Scorers

Corofin: Bernard Power; Cathal Silke (0-1), Kieran Fitzgerald, Liam Silke (0-01); Kieran Molloy, Colin Brady, Dylan Wall (0-1); Daithí Burke, Ronan Steede (0-3); Gary Sice (0-3f), Mike Farragher, Jason Leonard (0-2); Ian Burke, Martin Farragher, Micheál Lundy.

Subs: Conor Cunningham (1-0) for Wall (35), Dylan McHugh for Molloy (48), Gavin Burke for Brady (57), Ciarán McGrath for C Silke (58), Darragh Silke for Martin Farragher (65), Dylan Canney (0-1) for I Burke (et), Conor Newell for Lundy (et), Conor Newell for Lundy (et), Ross McMahon for L Silke (et).

Kilcoo: Martin McCourt, Niall Branagan, Ryan McEvoy, Niall McEvoy; Eugene Branagan, Aaron Branagan, Darryl Branagan (0-01); Aaron Morgan, Aidan Branagan; Dylan Ward, Paul Devlin (0-05, 4f), Ryan Johnston; Shealan Johnston, Jerome Johnston, Conor Laverty (0-1).

Subs: Justin Clarke for Ryan Johnston (50), Anthony Morgan for Aidan Branagan (57) Felim McGreevy for Morgan (et), Paul Greenan for D Branagan (et).

Referee: Conor Lane (Cork)

The Cover Of The Match Programme

The Corofin Team And Subs For The All-Ireland Club Football Final