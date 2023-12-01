Corofin vs St. Brigid’s (Connacht Senior Club Football Final Preview with Kevin Johnson)

For the first time in four years, Corofin contest a Connacht senior club football final on Sunday (3rd December) when they battle Roscommon’s St. Brigid’s.

It’s the fourth time the sides have met at this stage. St. Brigid’s came through in 2006 and 2011, while Corofin enjoyed supremacy in 2016 with a 14-point winning margin.

The Galway champions got past Mayo’s Ballina Stephenites 0-16 to 0-12 in the semi-final, while St. Brigid’s held off Leitrim’s Mohill by 1-7 to 0-8.

Leading up to the game, Corofin manager Kevin Johnson has been chatting to Galway Bay FM’s Darren Kelly.

Throw-in at Dr. Hyde Park on Sunday is 1.30pm and we’ll have LIVE coverage here on Galway Bay FM.

