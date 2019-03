In what has been described as one of the greatest performances ever by a Galway team in Croke Park, Corofin outclassed Dr Crokes by 2-16 to 0-10 in the All Ireland club football final yesterday to win back to back titles and move to 3rd in the all-time Roll of Honour with their 4th title. With the story of their amazing victory, Kevin Dwyer reports…

After the game, Kevin Dwyer spoke to joint captain Kieran McGrath…

Kevin also caught up with Corofin forward Michael Farragher…