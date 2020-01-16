Corofin On The Verge Of History This Sunday

AIB All-Ireland Club Football Final
Corofin v Kilcoo
Croke Park – Sunday – 4pm
This Sunday, Corofin will bid to do what no club has achieved in the history of the All-Ireland Club Championship by winning a third consecutive Final. Standing in their way is a Kilcoo side who have impressed in Down, Ulster and especially in the All-Ireland Club Semi-Final when beating Ballyboden St Endas by three points.
Kevin Dwyer visited the Corofin camp on the eve of the final and spoke to some of those who hope to bring the Andy Merrigan Cup back to the parish for an unprecedented third time.
Kevin started by speaking to Jason Leonard
Kevin then spoke to Kieran Fitzgerald
Next to speak to Kevin was chairman of Corofin Michael Ryder
Micheal Lundy will be captain on Sunday. He was next to join Kevin
Liam Silke attended the AIB All-Ireland Club Final press day in Croke Park. He spoke to Máire Treasa Ní Cheallaigh.
Finally, Kevin spoke to Corofin manager Kevin O’Brien
Route To The Final – Corofin
2019 Galway Senior Football Final
Corofin 0-15 Tuam Stars 2-9
Corofin 0-11 Tuam Stars 0-8 – Replay
Connacht Club Championship Semi-Final
Corofin 1-10 Ballintubber (Mayo) 0-11
Connacht Club Championship Final
Corofin 1-10 Padraig Pearses (Roscommon) 0-7
All-Ireland Club Semi-Final
Corofin 1-10 Nemo Rangers (Cork) 0-7
Route To The Final – Kilcoo
2019 Down Senior Football Final
Kilcoo 1-12 Warrenpoint 0-14
Ulster Club Championship Quarter Final
Kilcoo 1-11 Magherafelt (Derry) 0-9
Ulster Club Championship Semi-Final
Kilcoo 1-8 Derrygonnelly (Fermanagh) 0-9
Ulster Club Championship Final
Kilcoo 2-11 Naomh Connell (Donegal) 2-9
All-Ireland Club Semi-Final
Kilcoo 2-8 Ballyboden St Endas (Dublin) 0-11