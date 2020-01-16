Corofin On The Verge Of History This Sunday

AIB All-Ireland Club Football Final

Corofin v Kilcoo

Croke Park – Sunday – 4pm

This Sunday, Corofin will bid to do what no club has achieved in the history of the All-Ireland Club Championship by winning a third consecutive Final. Standing in their way is a Kilcoo side who have impressed in Down, Ulster and especially in the All-Ireland Club Semi-Final when beating Ballyboden St Endas by three points.

Kevin Dwyer visited the Corofin camp on the eve of the final and spoke to some of those who hope to bring the Andy Merrigan Cup back to the parish for an unprecedented third time.

Liam Silke attended the AIB All-Ireland Club Final press day in Croke Park. He spoke to Máire Treasa Ní Cheallaigh.

Route To The Final – Corofin

2019 Galway Senior Football Final

Corofin 0-15 Tuam Stars 2-9

Corofin 0-11 Tuam Stars 0-8 – Replay

Connacht Club Championship Semi-Final

Corofin 1-10 Ballintubber (Mayo) 0-11

Connacht Club Championship Final

Corofin 1-10 Padraig Pearses (Roscommon) 0-7

All-Ireland Club Semi-Final

Corofin 1-10 Nemo Rangers (Cork) 0-7

Route To The Final – Kilcoo

2019 Down Senior Football Final

Kilcoo 1-12 Warrenpoint 0-14

Ulster Club Championship Quarter Final

Kilcoo 1-11 Magherafelt (Derry) 0-9

Ulster Club Championship Semi-Final

Kilcoo 1-8 Derrygonnelly (Fermanagh) 0-9

Ulster Club Championship Final

Kilcoo 2-11 Naomh Connell (Donegal) 2-9

All-Ireland Club Semi-Final

Kilcoo 2-8 Ballyboden St Endas (Dublin) 0-11