Corofin lose out to St Brigids in Connacht Club Final

It wasn’t to be for Corofin on Sunday in Hyde Park as St Brigids won their first provincial title since 2012 with a deserved 1-13 to 2-5 victory, thus denying the Galway champions an 11th title. Reporting for Galway Bay FM is Kevin O’Dwyer…



After the game, Galway Bay FM’s Jonathan Higgins spoke to Corofin manager Kevin Johnson…

Photo courtesy of James Crombie @Inpho