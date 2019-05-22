Corofin footballers begin quest for 7-in-a-row

All-Ireland champions Corofin are looking to continue a 36 match unbeaten run in the Galway Senior Football Championship this weekend when they take on Tuam Stars at 7pm on Saturday in Kenny Park, Athenry.

Corofin are undefeated in the Galway Senior Championship since they lost 2-6 to 0-9 to Tuam Stars in the 2012 county semi-final and have gone on to win six county titles, four Connacht titles, and three All-Ireland club titles. If Corofin win the 2019 Championship, they will match the 7-in-a-row exploits of Tuam Stars from 1954 to 1960.

Here is every Corofin result in the Galway Senior Championship since 2013. (34 wins, 2 draws). The average winning margin has been 10 points.

2013

Corofin 3-17 Micheal Breathnach 1-07 (1st Round) Corofin 0-17 NUI Galway 0-06 (2nd Round)

Corofin 6-18 Naomh Anna, Leitir Mor 1-07 (Quarter-final)

Corofin 1-12 Milltown 1-09 (Semi-final)

Corofin 2-13 Salthill/Knocknacarra 0-07 (Final)

2014

Corofin 3-14 Mountbellew/Moylough 0-10 (1st round)

Corofin 1-10 Tuam Stars 0-03 (2nd round)

Corofin 1-13 Mountbellew/Moylough 1-07 (Quarter-final)

Corofin 4-14 Milltown 0-02 (Semi-final)

Corofin 5-12 St Michael’s 0-09 (Final)

2015

Corofin 0-15 Salthill/Knocknacarra 2-06 (1st round)

Corofin 2-08 Micheal Breathnach 1-09 (2nd round)

Corofin 0-11 Tuam Stars 1-08 (Quarter-final)

Corofin 2-09 Tuam Stars 0-11 (Quarter-final replay)

Corofin 2-11 Cortoon Shamrocks 0-07 (Semi-final)

Corofin 3-13 Mountbellew/Moylough 0-12 (Final)

2016

Corofin 2-20 Cárna-Caiseal 0-08 (1st round)

Corofin 1-11 Milltown 1-06 (2nd round)

Corofin 1-14 An Cheathrú Rua 0-10 (Prelim Quarter-final)

Corofin 2-10 Tuam Stars 0-09 (Quarter-final)

Corofin 3-13 Mountbellew/Moylough 1-11 (Semi-final)

Corofin 0-16 Salthill/Knocknacarra 0-11 (Final)

2017

Corofin 2-15 Cortoon Shamrocks 0-08 (1st round)

Corofin 2-17 Maigh Cuilinn 0-11 (2nd round)

Corofin 1-18 Salthill/Knocknacarra 2-12 (Prelim Quarter-final)

Corofin 4-13 Maigh Cuilinn 2-08 (Quarter-final)

Corofin 0-11 Annaghdown 1-07 (Semi-final)

Corofin 2-14 Mountbellew/Moylough 0-10 (Final)

2018

Corofin 1-17 Claregalway 0-10 (1st round)

Corofin 5-16 Cortoon Shamrocks 0-06 (2nd round)

Corofin 5-16 An Cheathrú Rua 1-08 (3rd round)

Corofin 0-15 St. James’ 1-08 (4th round) Corofin 2-10 Caherlistrane 1-06 (Quarter-Final) Corofin 0-12 Annaghdown 0-08 (Semi-Final) Corofin 0-07 Mountbellew/Moylough 0-07 (Final) Corofin 1-08 Mountbellew/Moylough 0-05 (Final replay)



