Corofin footballers begin quest for 7-in-a-row

All-Ireland champions Corofin are looking to continue a 36 match unbeaten run in the Galway Senior Football Championship this weekend when they take on Tuam Stars at 7pm on Saturday in Kenny Park, Athenry.
Corofin
Here is every Corofin result in the Galway Senior Championship since 2013. (34 wins, 2 draws). The average winning margin has been 10 points.
2013
Corofin 3-17 Micheal Breathnach 1-07 (1st Round) Corofin 0-17 NUI Galway 0-06 (2nd Round)
Corofin 6-18 Naomh Anna, Leitir Mor 1-07 (Quarter-final)
Corofin 1-12 Milltown 1-09 (Semi-final)
Corofin 2-13 Salthill/Knocknacarra 0-07 (Final)
2014
Corofin 3-14 Mountbellew/Moylough 0-10 (1st round)
Corofin 1-10 Tuam Stars 0-03 (2nd round)
Corofin 1-13 Mountbellew/Moylough 1-07 (Quarter-final)
Corofin 4-14 Milltown 0-02 (Semi-final)
Corofin 5-12 St Michael’s 0-09 (Final)
2015
Corofin 0-15 Salthill/Knocknacarra 2-06 (1st round)
Corofin 2-08 Micheal Breathnach 1-09 (2nd round)
Corofin 0-11 Tuam Stars 1-08 (Quarter-final)
Corofin 2-09 Tuam Stars 0-11 (Quarter-final replay)
Corofin 2-11 Cortoon Shamrocks 0-07 (Semi-final)
Corofin 3-13 Mountbellew/Moylough 0-12 (Final)
2016
Corofin 2-20 Cárna-Caiseal 0-08 (1st round)
Corofin 1-11 Milltown 1-06 (2nd round)
Corofin 1-14 An Cheathrú Rua 0-10 (Prelim Quarter-final)
Corofin 2-10 Tuam Stars 0-09 (Quarter-final)
Corofin 3-13 Mountbellew/Moylough 1-11 (Semi-final)
Corofin 0-16 Salthill/Knocknacarra 0-11 (Final)
2017
Corofin 2-15 Cortoon Shamrocks 0-08 (1st round)
Corofin 2-17 Maigh Cuilinn 0-11 (2nd round)
Corofin 1-18 Salthill/Knocknacarra 2-12 (Prelim Quarter-final)
Corofin 4-13 Maigh Cuilinn 2-08 (Quarter-final)
Corofin 0-11 Annaghdown 1-07 (Semi-final)
Corofin 2-14 Mountbellew/Moylough 0-10 (Final)
2018
Corofin 1-17 Claregalway 0-10 (1st round)
Corofin 5-16 Cortoon Shamrocks 0-06 (2nd round)
Corofin 5-16 An Cheathrú Rua 1-08 (3rd round)
Corofin 0-15 St. James’ 1-08 (4th round) Corofin 2-10 Caherlistrane 1-06 (Quarter-Final) Corofin 0-12 Annaghdown 0-08 (Semi-Final) Corofin 0-07 Mountbellew/Moylough 0-07 (Final) Corofin 1-08 Mountbellew/Moylough 0-05 (Final replay)