Corofin Defeat Gweedore In All-Ireland Club Semi-Final

Defending All-Ireland Senior Club Football Champions Corofin are back in the All-Ireland Final after they beat Gweedore 2-13 to 1-12 in Carrick on Shannon and will face Dr Crokes of Kerry in the decider on St Patrick’s Day in Croke Park.

Here is another opportunity to hear the commentary of the game with Match Commentators Ollie Turner and Frank Morris.

Corofin: Bernard Power; Cathal Silke, Kieran Fitzgerald, Liam Silke (0-1); Dylan Wall, Dylan McHugh, Kieran Molloy; Daithí Burke (0-1), Ronan Steede; Jason Leonard (0-2, 0-1f), Micheal Lundy, Mike Farragher; Gary Sice (1-7, 7f), Martin Farragher (1-0), Ian Burke (0-1).

Subs used: Gavin Burke (0-1) for Wall (36 mins), Colin Brady for Lundy (37, black card), Conor Cunningham for McHugh (55), Ciaran McGrath for Martin Farragher (58), Dylan Canney for Sice (61).

Gaoth Dobhair: Christopher Sweeney; Gary McFadden, Neil McGee, Christopher McFadden; Niall Friel (0-1), Odhrán McFadden-Ferry, Dáire Ó Baoill (0-1); Eamon McGee, Odhrán Mac Niallais (0-2, 1f); Dan McBride, Michael Carroll, Naoise Ó Baoill; Cian Mulligan (0-2), Kevin Cassidy (1-2), Eamonn Collum (0-2, 1f)

Subs used: James Carroll (0-2) for N Ó Baoill (56 mins), James Boyle for C McFadden (58).

Referee: Maurice Deegan (Laois)

