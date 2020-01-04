Corofin cruise into All-Ireland club final – Reaction

Corofin stayed on course for an unprecedented 3 in a row of All-Ireland club titles when they outclassed a poor Nemo Rangers 1-10 to 0-7 in Cusack Park, Ennis today to set up a final meeting against Kilcoo of Down who shocked Ballyboden St Endas by winning 2-8 to 0-11 in Cavan. A blistering start by the Galway side laid the foundations for victory, with Micheal Lundy finding the net after barely 30 seconds had elapsed and further points from Jason Leonard, Ronan Steede, Gary Sice and Martin Farragher had Corofin 1-4 to 0-0 up at the end of the first quarter. It took Nemo 24 minutes to open their account and even with Corofin going off the boil, a half-time lead of 1-5 to 0-2 looked more than enough for the champions to defend in the second half.

Nemo Rangers briefly threatened a comeback in that second half but could only get with 5 points of Corofin at any stage as Kevin O’Brien’s side eventually easeed to a six point win on a final scoreline of 1-10 to 0-7. After the game Kevin O’Dwyer spoke to the winning manager…

Kevin also spoke to Galway Bay FM Man of the Match Ian Burke who scored 0-2 from play…

Kevin caught up with Corofin midfielder Ronan Steede after his side’s win over Nemo Rangers…

Corofin: B Power; K Fitzgerald, C Silke, L Silke; K Molloy (0-1), C Brady, C Cunningham; D Burke, R Steede (0-1); Michael Farragher (0-1), G Sice (0-1, 0-1 frees), J Leonard (0-1, 0-1 45); M Lundy (1-1), Martin Farragher (0-2), I Burke (0-2).

Subs: D Wall for Lundy (49 mins), D McHugh for Cunningham (57), D Silke for Sice (60), G Burke for C Brady (60), C McGrath for L Silke (62), D Canney for Martin Farragher (62).

Nemo Rangers: M A Martin; K Histon, A O’Reilly, A Cronin; J Horgan, S Cronin, K O’Donovan (0-1); A O’Donovan (0-1), J McDermott; B O’Driscoll (0-1), P Kerrigan, C O’Brien; L Connolly (0-2, 0-1 frees), C Horgan (0-1), M Cronin.

Subs: K Fulignati for O’Brien (41 mins), C Dalton (0-1) for C Horgan (49), R Dalton for M Cronin (53)`.

Referee: Barry Cassidy (Derry).