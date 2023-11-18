Galway Bay FM

18 November 2023

~2 minutes read

Corofin book place in Connacht Senior Club Final – Commentary and Reaction

Corofin are back in the Connacht Senior Club Football Final for the first time since 2019 after they beat Ballina Stephenites in the Semi-Final in Pearse Stadium.

In terrible conditions, Kevin Johnson’s side played some sublime football to win by 0-16 to 0-12.

Here is the commentary of the game from Jonathan Higgins and Padraic Cunningham.

Presented by John Mulligan.

After the game, Darren Kelly spoke to the Corofin Manager.

Jonathan spoke to Corofin back Dylan McHugh.

Jonathan also spoke to Jack McCabe who scored 0-5.

Corofin: Bernard Power; Liam Silke, Dylan McHugh (0-2), Cathal Silke; Mike Farragher, Conor Cunningham, Gavin Burke; Patrick Egan (0-2), Ciaran Brady; Brian Cogger, Michael Lundy (0-2), Tony Gill; Gary Sice (0-5, 2f), Dylan Wall, Jack McCabe (0-5).

Subs: Oran Burke for Power (half-time), Darragh Silke for Wall (half-time), Ross Mahon for C Silke (38), Glen McHugh for Mike Farragher (48), Colin Brady for Gill (52), Daithi Burke for Ciaran Brady (59).

Ballina Stephenites: David Clarke; Liam Golden, Ger Cafferkey, Sam Callinan; Ciaran Boland (0-1), David Tighe, Sean Regan; Luke Feeney, Mikey Murray; Niall Feeney, Ciaran Treacy, Frank Irwin (0-3, 1f); Evan Regan (0-5, 4f), Jack Irwin (0-1), Conor McStay (0-1).

Subs: James Doherty for Cafferkey (11), Mark Dirrane (0-1) for Treacy (41), Dylan Thornton for Murray (41-52), Ciaran Sweeney for J Irwin (56)

Referee: Barry Judge (Sligo)

