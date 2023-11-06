Galway Bay FM

6 November 2023

~2 minutes read

Corofin are County Senior Football Champions – Commentary and Reaction

Corofin are the Bon Secours County Senior Football Champions for 2023.

They did it with a 1-13 to 1-11 win over Maigh Cuilinn in the County Final played in Pearse Stadium on Sunday.

Here is the Commentary of that win with Jonathan Higgins, Barry Cullinane and Padraic Cunningham.

Presented by John Mulligan

The Full Time Match Report from Kevin Dwyer.

At Half Time, the Dunmore County Senior Winning Teams of 1973 and 1983 were honoured…

After the game, Chairman of the Football Board Micheal Geraghty made the presentation of the Frank Fox Cup to Corofin Captain Dylan McHugh.

We also hear the post-match reactions of Jonathan, Barry, Padraic and Kevin Dwyer.

After the game, members of the Corofin Team joined the lads in the Commentary box. We hear from Micheal Lundy, Bernard Power, Liam Silke and Team Captain Dylan McHugh.

Jonathan Higgins then spoke to Gary Sice who won his thirteenth County Senior Winners Medal.

Finally, Jonathan got the reaction of Corofin Manager Kevin Johnson.

Corofin – County Senior Football Champions 2023

