Corofin and Maigh Cuilinn to meet in County Senior Football Final

Share story:

Corofin and Maigh Cuilinn will meet in the County Senior Football Final in two weeks following the Semi-Finals at the weekend.

Corofin withstood a late comeback from Milltown to win by 3-13 to 2-12 while Maigh Cuillin overcame Mountbellew/Moylough by 0-11 to 0-9.

Here are the reports of the two Semi-Finals.

Corofin 3-13 Milltown 2-12

Report: Kevin Dwyer

Maigh Cuilinn 0-11 Mountbellew/Moylough 0-9

Report: John Morley