23 October 2023
Corofin and Maigh Cuilinn to meet in County Senior Football Final
Corofin and Maigh Cuilinn will meet in the County Senior Football Final in two weeks following the Semi-Finals at the weekend.
Corofin withstood a late comeback from Milltown to win by 3-13 to 2-12 while Maigh Cuillin overcame Mountbellew/Moylough by 0-11 to 0-9.
Here are the reports of the two Semi-Finals.
Corofin 3-13 Milltown 2-12
Report: Kevin Dwyer
Maigh Cuilinn 0-11 Mountbellew/Moylough 0-9
Report: John Morley