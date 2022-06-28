Corofin and Annaghdown meet in Division 1 football league final on Friday

Near neighbours Corofin and Annaghdown will meet to decide the winner of the 2022 3Dental Division 1 football league title on Friday evening at 7.45pm in Tuam Stadium (Ref Ronan McNulty). Almost all of the league games this year have been played without county players, so some marquee names like Damien Comer, Liam Silke, Kieran Molloy and Dylan McHugh will once again be absent from the fixture.

Both sides come into the final after winning very close semi finals, as Corofin edged out Milltown at home by 1-13 to 1-11, while Annaghdown needed penalties to see off 2019 winners Tuam Stars after the sides were level 0-10 to 1-7 after extra time last Sunday week. When the two sides met in April in the regular season, Corofin won by 2-18 to 0-10.

Annaghdown are looking for their first league title since 1983 and only their second ever, while Corofin have won the title a record 18 times and are looking for their first league crown since 2017 when they completed 4 in a row.

The full list of league finals and Relegation finals for the weekend is as follows:

FRIDAY, JULY 1st: Div 1 final – Corofin v Annaghdown 7.45pm Tuam Stadium (Ref Ronan McNulty);

Div 1 Relegation Final – An Cheathru Rua v Mountbellew Moylough 7.45pm Mervue (Ref Frank Kineen);

Div 2 final – Claregalway v Barna 7.45pm Athenry;

Div 3B Relegation Final – Williamstown v Menlough 7.45pm Clonberne (Ref PJ Rabbitte);

SATURDAY, JULY 2nd: Div 3A final – Monivea Abbey v Micheal Breathnach 6.30pm Cregg; (Ref Anthony Coyne);

Div 3A Relegation Final – Headford v Kilkerrin Clonberne 5.30pm Tuam Stadium (Ref Richard McNicholas);

Div 3B final – Glenamaddy v Naomh Anna Leitir Móir 6.30pm The Prairie (Ref Christopher Ryan);

SUNDAY, JULY 3rd: Div 2 Relegation Final – St James v Salthill Knocknacarra 10.30am Westside (Ref Austin O’Connell).