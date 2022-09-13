Corofin 1-13 An Spidéal 1-8 Commentary and Reaction

Corofin are still very much in contention for a place in the County Senior Football Quarter Finals following their comfortable 1-13 to 1-8 win over An Spidéal at Pearse Stadium on Tuesday evening.

The win puts Corofin second in the group with their final game of the group stages a mouthwatering clash with Tuam Stars in Tuam Stadium.

Here is the commentary of the game that was broadcast on galwaybayfm.ie with Jonathan Higgins and Kevin Dwyer.

Here is the Full Time Report from Kevin Dwyer

After the game, Jonathan Higgins spoke to Corofin manager Kevin Johnson