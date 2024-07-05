Galway Bay FM

5 July 2024

Corofin 1-11 Tuam Stars 1-9 (Division 1 Football League Final Commentary and Reaction with Conor Cunningham and Kevin Johnson)

Corofin 1-11 Tuam Stars 1-9 (Division 1 Football League Final Commentary and Reaction with Conor Cunningham and Kevin Johnson)

Corofin came from behind to deny Tuam Stars again and win the 3Dental Football League Division 1 for the third consecutive year.

Conor Carson’s goal was crucial for the reigning county champions to maintain thier winning domestic habit and leave Tuam trophy less following their penalty shoot-out defeat in 2023.

David Donnellan’s team led 1-6 to 0-6 at half-time thanks to Aonghus Tierney’s green flag but were just caught before the finish.

Both teams will clash again when the Bon Secours senior football championship gets underway in August.

Afterwards, Corofin’s Conor Cunningham caught up with Galway Bay FM’s Jonathan Higgins.

Jonathan also got the thoughts of Corofin manager Kevin Johnson.

Galway Bay FM’s match commentary team were Jonathan Higgins and Kevin Dwyer.

