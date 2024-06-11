Cork vs Galway (All-Ireland Senior Ladies Football Championship Preview with Daniel Moynihan)

Share story:

Galway make their start in the TG4 All-Ireland senior ladies football championship on Saturday (15th June 2024) when they travel to Cork.

The Rebelettes have already picked up a 6-13 to 1-5 victory over Laois and the winners of this tie will probably secure a home All-Ireland quarter-final in July.

It’s a repeat of last year’s encounter in Pearse Stadium when two Ailbhe Davoren goals inspired the Tribeswomen to a 3-11 to 1-11 victory. But Katie Quirke’s 1-6 in red warning conditions last January gave Shane Ronayne’s side a four-point win in the league, even though both sides ended up being relegated to Division 2.

Leading up to the game, Galway manager Daniel Moynihan has been chatting to Galway Bay FM’s Darren Kelly.

Throw-in at MTU Bishopstown on Saturday is 1pm and we’ll have full online coverage on our website galwaybayfm.ie.