Cork derby to get Women’s Super League back underway while league leaders Templeogue travel to Kerry

A Cork derby will be the first game that greets Hula Hoops National Cup runners-up, Singleton SuperValu Brunell this weekend, as they travel across town to face Ambassador UCC Glanmire at the Mardyke Arena UCC on Friday night in the Women’s Super League.

With the Cup competition now done and dusted for another year, this will be a crucial clash for both sides, with Brunell coming into the game off the back of a league win against DCU Mercy while Glanmire will be hoping their second Cork derby in three weeks goes a bit better than their first, having lost out to Fr Mathews in their most recent league game.

Elsewhere, Cup champions and unbeaten league leaders, Courtyard Liffey Celtics will face off against Pyrobel Killester at home on Saturday evening. Liffey will be aiming to keep their unbeaten run so far this season intact, while Killester will be hoping to pick up some vital points from this battle, having lost out a nail-biter to WIT Wildcats on their last outing. Speaking of Wildcats, they travel to Galway to face bottom of the table, NUIG Mystics, who arte still chasing a first win of the season, while the final game of the weekend sees DCU Mercy face off against Marble City Hawks in Dublin.

Over in the Men’s Super League meanwhile, league leaders Templeogue will travel to Kerry this weekend to take on Keane’s SuperValu Killorglin. Killorglin, who lost out to bottom side Moycullen in their last league outing, will be hoping to cause an upset against the Dubliners to get some vital league points on the board, but it will need a lot to trouble an in-form Templeogue. Joint second place Belfast Star and Garvey’s Tralee Warriors also face two tough tests this weekend, with Star on the road to Cup finalists, UCD Marian – who beat them just a few weeks ago in the Cup semi-finals and also have a game in hand – while Warriors (who also have a game in hand), will match up against an extremely in-form DCU Saints in Tralee on Saturday evening.

Elsewhere, Cup champions Pyrobel Killester are on the road to Cork to face C and S Neptune, while Maree will be aiming to take the points at home when they welcome Griffith College Swords Thunder. The final game of the weekend will see UCC Demons welcome bottom of the table Moycullen who will be hoping to build on their recent win against Killorglin to help edge them off the bottom of the table.

Basketball Ireland Fixtures February 1st to 3rd

Friday 1st February 2019

Basketball Ireland Women’s Super League:

Ambassador UCC Glanmire v Singleton SuperValu Brunell, Mardyke Arena, 20:00;

Basketball Ireland Women’s Division One:

Team Tom McCarthys St Mary’s v Limerick Celtics, St Mary’s Castleisland, 21:00;

Saturday 2nd February 2019

Basketball Ireland Men’s Super League:

CandS Neptune v Pyrobel Killester, Neptune Stadium, 19:00;

UCD Marian v Belfast Star, UCD Sports Centre-Belfield, 19:00;

Maree v Griffith College Swords Thunder, Calasanctius College-Galway, 19:00;

Keanes Supervalu Killorglin v Templeogue, Killorglin Sports Centre, 19:15;

Garveys Tralee Warriors v DCU Saints, Tralee Sports Complex, 19:30;

Basketball Ireland Women’s Super League:

IT Carlow Basketball v Fr Mathews, Barrow Centre-IT Carlow, 12:30;

NUIG Mystics v Maxol WIT Wildcats, NUIG, 16:30;

Courtyard Liffey Celtics v Pyrobel Killester, Leixlip Amenities Centre, 19:00;

Basketball Ireland Men’s Division One:

IT Carlow Basketball v Ulster University Elks, Barrow Centre-IT Carlow, 15:30;

Tradehouse Central Ballincollig v GameFootage.net Titans, Ballincollig CS, 16:00;

LIT v Bad Bobs Tolka Rovers, Limerick IT Sportshall, 18:00;

Limerick Celtics v KUBS BC, St Munchins, 18:30;

UL Sports Eagles v EJ Sligo All-Stars, UL Arena-Limerick, 19:00;

Fr Mathews v DBS Eanna, Fr Mathews Arena, 19:00;

Scotts Lakers St Pauls Killarney v LYIT Donegal, Killarney SC, 19:30;

Portlaoise Panthers v Abbey Seals Dublin Lions, St Marys Sports Hall, 20:00;

Basketball Ireland Women’s Division One:

Ulster University Elks v UL Huskies, Ulster University Elks, 15:00;

Fabplus North West v Trinity Meteors, Ballyshannon, 16:00;

Phoenix Rockets v Swords Thunder, Methodist College, 16:30;

Portlaoise Panthers v Maree, St Marys Sports Hall, 18:00;

Sunday 3rd February 2019

Basketball Ireland Mens Super League:

UCC Demons v Moycullen, Mardyke Arena, 15:00;

Basketball Ireland Women’s Super League:

DCU Mercy v Marble City Hawks, DCU Complex, 14:30;