Cork City 2-5 Galway United (Women’s Premier Division Report and Reaction with Julie-Ann Russell and Phil Trill)

Galway United moved back into contention in the SSE Airtricity League Women’s Premier Division on Wednesday (11th September 2024) with this three goal victory against Cork City.

Rola Olusola, Julie-Ann Russell and Emily Kavanaugh struck inside the first 19 minutes to put the visitors three goals clear at Turners Cross.

The Leesiders brought the deficit back to 3-2 for half-time but the Tribeswomen didn’t panic. Russell got her second on 59 minutes, before Isabella Beletic concluded the result six minutes later.

Galway United are in third place on 35 points, just three points behind leaders Shelbourne with a game in hand. However, they’ve played one game more than Athlone Town (37 pts). With four games remaining, both their title rivals have to visit Eamonn Deacy Park.

Galway Bay FM’s Jonathan Higgins reports.

After the game, Galway United striker Julie-Ann Russell shared her thoughts with Galway United’s Stephen Naughton.

Stephen also got the thoughts of Galway United manager Phil Trill.

Galway United’s next game is away to DLR Waves this Saturday (14th September). Kick-off at the UCD Bowl is 3pm.