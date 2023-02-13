Cork 4-24 Galway 3-22 – National Hurling League report and reaction

The Galway hurlers suffered a five-point defeat at the hands of Cork on Sunday afternoon in Pearse Stadium. Sean Walsh reports…

After the game, Galway Bay FM commentator Niall Canavan spoke to Galway manager Henry Shefflin…

Scorers for Cork: Conor Lehane 2-3, Declan Dalton 0-8 (0-2f), Sean Twomey 2-0, Shane Kingston 0-6 (0-4f), Shane Barrett 0-4, Cormac Beausang, Conor Cahalane, Brian Hayes 0-1 each.

Scorers for Galway: Evan Niland 0-11 (0-8f), Martin McManus 1-3, Kevin Cooney 1-1, Brian Concannon 1-0, Conor Whelan 0-2, Padraic Mannion, Jason Flynn, Liam Collins (0-1f), Cianan Fahy, Cathal Mannion 0-1 each.