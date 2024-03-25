Galway Bay FM

25 March 2024

~1 minutes read

Cork 0-19 Galway 1-9 (All-Ireland Minor Camogie Championship Report & Reaction with Stephen Glennon)

Galway suffered their second defeat in this year’s Electric Ireland Minor A camogie championship on Sunday (24th March) as Cork left Duggan Park, Ballinasloe with a seven-point victory.

Emily Lawless got a third-minute Galway goal but they never led again after their opponents struck seven points unanswered.  Leah Behan, Ella Bergin and Caoimhe Kelly also registered for the hosts.

Galway Bay FM’s Darren Kelly reports.

Galway minor camogie manager Stephen Glennon spoke to Darren afterwards.

Galway’s next game is away to Kilkenny on Saturday, 7th April.

