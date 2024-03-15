Corinthians Rugby under-20s Make History on the Double

Rugby club history on the double has been made as the Flogas-sponsored Galway Corinthians U20s became the first-ever non-Leinster team to win the U20s Leinster Div 2 League and the first non-Leinster team to receive an invitation to play in the upcoming Leinster U20s Division 1’s prestigious McCorry Cup.

The victorious team was presented with the JP Fanagan Premier 2 Cup following their final league game of the year against UCD B on Sunday 10th March 2024, with fullback Dylan Joyce capturing their team’s Man of the Match award.

Anthony Leifi, the U20 Head Coach for Galway Corinthians RFC said, “I’m immensely proud of the lads. To be the first Connacht U20 team to win at this level is huge and it’s a very special occasion for the club. The future of rugby, not only in Corinthians, but in the whole of Connacht is very bright!”

It marks the third season that Flogas has sponsored the West of Ireland club and John O’Donoghue, Commercial Director of Flogas was there to witness the historic occasion. Coach Leifi continued, “ We wouldn’t be here today without our incredible sponsors, especially our main sponsor Flogas. We were delighted to have John O’Donoghue of Flogas with us on the day to celebrate our win and we are seriously grateful for their generosity over the past three seasons.”

Commenting on their achievement, John O’Donoghue said, “The Galway Corinthians Under 20s team play all their away games in Leinster, and this involves a great deal of commitment and travel from everyone involved. We’re delighted that that all the hard work and dedication has yielded such a great result for them and that they’re blazing a trail for other Connacht clubs to follow. However, their success wouldn’t have been achieved without the equal commitment of the backroom staff, coaches Anthony Leifi and Morgan Ó Conghaile with team manager Maggie Newell and we wish them all the best of luck for next season!”

Flogas also sponsors several other rugby clubs around Ireland, Randalstown RFC in Antrim, DLS Palmerstown RFC in Dublin and Dungarvan RFC in Waterford.