Corinthians RFC’s Matthew Devine named in Irish Squad for U20 Six Nations

Head Coach Richie Murphy has today named a 31-man Ireland squad, sponsored by PwC, for the upcoming 2022 U20 Six Nations Championship, including four players who were involved in last year’s campaign.

Ulster back row Reuben Crothers has been appointed captain ahead of Ireland’s opening fixture against Wales at Musgrave Park on Friday, 4 February (Kick-off 8pm, live on RTÉ).

Leinster duo Jack Boyle and Mark Morrissey are two of four players involved at this age-grade for a second season, alongside Crothers and winger Chay Mullins, who was recently involved with the Ireland Sevens squad at the HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series leg in Malaga.

There is just one Connacht player in the squad with Corinthians Matthew Devine selected. The scrum half has had an outstanding season for both club and province and scored against Leinster in a friendly a couple of weeks ago.

Ireland’s games against Wales and England will be live on RTÉ, while the France, Italy and Scotland matches will be broadcast on Virgin Media.

The Squad in full is…

Forwards (17):

Oisin Michel (Lansdowne FC/Leinster)

Josh Hanlon (Ballynahinch RFC/Ulster)

Adam McNamee (Malone RFC/Ulster)

Conor Moloney (Young Munster RFC/Munster)

John Glasgow (City of Armagh RFC/Ulster)

Mark Morrissey (UCD RFC/Leinster)

Reuben Crothers (Ballynahinch RFC/Ulster)(Captain)

James Culhane (UCD RFC/Leinster)

Rory McGuire (UCD/Leinster)

James McCormick (Ballymena RFC/Ulster)

Conor O’Tighearnaigh (UCD RFC/Leinster)

Darragh McSweeney (Shannon RFC/Munster)

Jack Boyle (UCD/Leinster)

James McNabney (Ballymena RFC/Ulster)

Scott Wilson (Queen’s University Belfast/Ulster)

Jack O’Sullivan (UCC RFC/Munster)

Ronan O’Sullivan (Highfield RFC/Munster)

Backs (14):

Matthew Devine (Corinthians RFC/Connacht)

Charlie Tector (Lansdowne FC/Leinster)

Aitzol King (Clontarf FC/Leinster)

Ben Brownlee (Blackrock College/Leinster)

Fionn Gibbons (UCD RFC/Leinster)

Patrick Campbell (Young Munster RFC/Munster)

Daniel Hawkshaw (Belvedere College/Leinster)

Ethan Coughlan (Shannon RFC/Munster)

Chay Mullins (Bristol Bears/IQ Rugby)

Tony Butler (Garryowen FC/Munster)

Dylan O’Grady (UCD RFC/Leinster)

Daniel Squires (UCC RFC/Munster)

Adam Maher (Rockwell College/Munster)

Shane Mallon (UCD RFC/Leinster).

