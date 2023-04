Corinthians will also be hoping to make history on Sunday when they take on Terenure in the Final of Leinster’s U20 Purcell Cup.

No Connacht team had ever reached the final of this competition and Corinthians face a side who beat them narrowly in the league.

The game will be played in North Kildare RFC and kicks off at 3pm.

Fergal Leonard is joint manager of the team with Bryan casburn and he spoke to William Davies on the eve of Sunday’s Final: