Last Saturday, Nine clubs in the province were in Corinthian Park for the Connacht Give It A Try (GIAT) blitz. GIAT was introduced nationwide this year to introduce girls between the ages of 10 and 14 to the game in a non competitive and fun atmosphere.

John Mulligan went along on Saturday morning to Corinthians and spoke to Womens Rugby development officer Wendy Hickey and to Yvonne Comer of Corinthians RFC, one of the organisers of the blitz and a strong advocate of the game in the province.